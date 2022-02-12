'I want to have a cultural home': New Center for Black Excellence and Culture promises home for Madison's Black community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just behind the Fountain of Life Church on Madison's south side is a six-acre plot of land that will soon house a 65,000 square foot facility dedicated to the Black community in Madison. The facility's founders hope the Center for Black Excellence & Culture will serve as a home and community center for Black people in the city.
Dr. Alexander Gee, Jr., who also happens to be the pastor of the church next door, is spear-heading the project and says the three-story facility will house a theater, gymnasium, library, youth space and various meeting areas.
"We thought, what Madison is lacking is a real cultural home, where the Black community can come and gather and plan and celebrate," Gee said. "And that space doesn't exist until now."
Right now, the six-acre plot of land is home to a garden, a field and a small office building. All of that will be cleared to make room for the $36 million facility.
The project is also led, designed and inspired by Black people — something Gee says was very important to him.
"As a Black person who has grown up in this community, images of myself and my history and our contribution — it's been very negative," he said. "I want folks to understand that people from Africa have touched and shaped the world, that breeds a sense of pride."
Frances Huntley-Cooper is a co-chair of the project and says the new center will serve as a place where African-American people in Madison can congregate and celebrate their culture.
"This gives people an opportunity to have a place to come and talk to other people who look like us and feel comfortable," Huntley-Cooper said. "'Where do you get your hair done,' and 'where I get my nails done,' and all those kinds of places and things like that. That does not exist."
Organizers of the project say more than $10 million has already been raised, with construction expected to begin by the end of the year. The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.
Gee says the center's location is key. More than 140,000 cars pass by the Park Street exit where the center will sit — an opportunity to let Black people in Madison know when they pass by that they're welcome.
"My ultimate goal is to know that I'm working with Black people who have not given up on Madison," Gee said. "Although in many times we have felt that this community or the state has given up on us, we are still at the table trying to make this community better for everyone, and inclusive for everyone."