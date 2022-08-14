'I was a little bit concerned honestly': Wisc-alerts leave UW-Madison students wondering

MADISON (WKOW) -- A wisc-alert went out to students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison early Sunday morning, reporting shots fired near the Picnic Point area.
Students said they woke up to a series of text messages and emails from the university which said to avoid the area. But, shortly after, they said a new alert came through. This time, it said the area was all clear.
"I'll wake up to like, five emails and it's like, oh, this happened, this happened, cleared the scene. Then there's no follow up or nothing," Taylor Heinicke, UW-Madison senior, said.
"They said shots fired and all clear. I was a little bit concerned honestly. I was like, 'okay, they say all clear but like what happened? What's the scene? What does it look like?'" Cate Cerveny, UW-Madison senior, said.
Marc Lovicott, Executive Director of Communications for UW–Madison Police Department, said the initial report came from someone who thought they heard gunshots. He said police thoroughly checked the area and found nothing.
WiscAlert- Police have searched the area and found no threat to campus. Investigation will continue. It is safe to resume normal activities.— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) August 14, 2022
Cerveny said campus police does a good job dealing with these incidents, but says there is still some concern.
"I love to know more information. That's kind of who I am as a person, but it definitely makes you question and wonder, like, 'am I safe on campus?'" Cervany said.
As students return to campus for the fall semester, they said overall they do feel safe.
"I feel like Madison is pretty safe, depending on where you go and stuff like that. But on campus, I don't really have any issues going anywhere," Cervany said.
"I'm not personally worried about safety but there are definitely areas to avoid," Heinicke said.
At the time of the incident, police asked people to avoid the area, take shelter and lock their doors. Now, they say it's safe to resume normal activities.