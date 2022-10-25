'I was a marked man': Afghan refugee living in Stevens Point shares story of survival

MADISON (WKOW) — Last August, the world watched the United States' chaotic and heart-wrenching withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Afghan forces collapsed without the aid of U.S. troops, and the Taliban took over huge parts of the country.
Najib Azad lives in Stevens Point with his wife and four small children.
But last August, before Afghanistan's fall, he was the leader of a major progressive party in the country and the former spokesperson for the President of Afghanistan.
When Kabul fell, Azad said the Taliban searched for him. He knew that if they found him, he was as good as dead.
"I was a marked man," he said. "I thought, 'Well, everything is gone.' They had already threatened people like myself."
Fortunately, and with great personal risk and effort, his family escaped. The former spokesperson became a refugee from his home country.
So, he started writing. He wrote down everything he had seen, heard, and knew. He didn't have a laptop for a while, so he wrote things on napkins and discarded pieces of cardboard.
His narrative, Beyond Evacuation: From the Himalayas to the Statue of Liberty, became a story that wasn't just about his journey, but the journeys of all the refugees and Afghans who have had to watch their country fall back into the hands of terrorists. It's also written through the eyes of someone who has worked with policymakers from all over the world.
"My audience is everyone," he said. "Every immigrant, every politician, every journalist, every researcher, every student who ever thinks about life and human beings is here in this book."