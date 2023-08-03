'I was definitely anticipating a little bit of backlash': New hire at Brodhead Schools faces cruel response to their welcome announcement

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A new school counselor for the Brodhead School District is speaking out after news of their hire attracted thousands of cruel comments on Facebook.
"I went in knowing that there was probably going to be backlash," Rae Tompson said.
Tompson is a third-generation educator, who grew to love school through watching their mom and grandparents' passion for their students.
"I spent time as a kid going into my mom's classroom," Tompson said. "The number of summers I spent helping my mom move classrooms and decorate and all the fun stuff that comes with being a teacher."
To introduce them to the Brodhead community, the school district made an introduction post for Tompson, as they do all staff. In it, Tompson addressed they use they/them pronouns.
In two days, the post meant to welcome Tompson has close to 5,000 comments with pictures making fun of queer and non-binary people and the suicide rate of trans people.
"What I was not expecting was for it to get posted into a very anti-trans forum," Tompson said. "Then, [for] those individuals from literally across the globe to come and attack trans people in general."
"Brodhead has tried to get in there and say welcome and just had those same positives that they always have," Superintendent of the Brodhead School District, David Novy, said. "But obviously, the negatives overwhelmed in this case."
Novy says over the past few days he's been fielding calls with unhappy parents about Tompson's hiring and people unhappy that cruel comments were allowed to stay on their Facebook page.
"Meanwhile I was on the phone with a lawyer saying, 'What can we do to stop this? Can we stop certain ones that are really aggressive and over the top,'" Novy said.
But Novy says he was advised that if their page is to continue to be a place for public interaction, they have to let all comments stay.
The school district put out a statement following the traction on Tompson's announcement post hoping to address a few things. First, Brodhead schools say they're proud of their hiring process and will always pick the best candidate for the job no matter what.
Second, just as Brodhead can't discriminate against people posting their own views on the page, they can't discriminate against any aspect of a candidate's identity.
"I think that's what people should be focusing on," Tompson said. "The fact that I'm bringing in a skill set that's going to help the community as a whole by setting their students on a path of being successful citizens."
Tompson says over the past few days, they've felt really supported by their fellow Brodhead staff.
"My coworkers understand who I am," Tompson said. "My coworkers understand the mission that I'm on, because we're all wanting to support students. The people that I care about in my life know who I am, and my character, and at the end of the day that's what matters."
The school district says on open houses and the first day of school, they have extra safety precautions put in place to ensure all staff and students are okay.