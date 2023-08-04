'I was hit by a car': Janesville man injured while crossing street in wheelchair

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man is left bloody and bruised after he says someone hit him with their car and left the scene.
Doug Wilkins has been in a wheelchair for more than six years after losing a leg due to medical reasons.
He said he was crossing the street at the intersection of Kellogg Street and Center Avenue Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. when he was hit by a white Chevy two-door car.
Doug said he crosses the intersection frequently and each time he waits for the walk signal. The next thing he remembers, he was laying on the pavement.
"He hit me and he did not say anything," Doug told 27 News. "Just kind of helped me up, he looked at my knee, then he went to the car and got me a rag."
Doug said when the man came back, he wiped his bloody knee, pushed Doug across the street and left.
Doug's wife recalled what her husband said as soon as he got home.
"Once he got home, he calls me and says, 'Honey, I was hit by a car,'" Marti Wilkins recalled.
Doug said it all happened so fast and he doesn't know why no one called the police.
"Why didn't he call for help?," Doug said. "I was injured."
At that point, he said he didn't know how badly.
"After I got home, that's when Marti said to take off your jacket and that's when she seen this," Doug said.
"I noticed that on his left arm his elbow was messed up and his arm was all bruised," Marti added while pointing at Doug's injuries.
Marti called the police and Doug was taken to the hospital.
"It could have been a lot worse if I wasn't wearing my jacket," Doug said.
The couple told 27 News they want the person responsible to own up to it.
"I want you just to have a conscious and realize what you've done," Marti said. "I just want you to come forward."
"I agree," Doug added. "I think if you had a conscience, you'd realize it could have been a lot worse."
Doug said someone in a red Equinox witnessed the crash and helped Doug at the scene. He's hoping the driver will come forward and report what they saw.
Anyone with information on the white Chevy two-door car or who witnessed the crash can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.