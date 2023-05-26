'I was in shock': How an iPhone lost in Lake Mendota for nearly a year was reunited with its owner

MADISON (WKOW) -- We've all lost a thing or two in the water at some point in our lives — some items more costly than others. And while we rarely ever get those things back, one case of lost and found trumps all others.
It all started last June, when UW-Madison student Ellie Eisenberg dropped her phone into Lake Mendota by accident after boating with some friends.
"I went to grab something in the boat, and plunk, plunk, plunk — there goes the phone, never a good noise, into the water," Eisenberg said. "And I immediately dove in and I was searching for it and searching for it. But it was under the boat, under the dock, too deep."
Eisenberg accepted that her phone was probably gone forever, lost somewhere beneath the surface of Lake Mendota.
Fast forward to this past Sunday, the unthinkable happened.
Ellen Evans and other divers with the Four Lakes Scuba Club were on a routine dive in Lake Mendota, cleaning up whatever mess they could find.
"We really target things that are bad for the environment: plastic bags, plastic bottles, electronics," Evans said. "We've found a few phones off the docks, but oftentimes, they're not salvageable."
But then Evans and her team stumbled upon an iPhone just offshore from Memorial Union Terrace. After bringing it to the surface, they realized it even still worked, but they couldn't figure out who's phone it was.
"This particular phone did not have any kind of contact information or app to return the owner," Evans said. "So, we turned it in to UW Police."
An officer was able to trace the phone back to a student — Ellie Eisenberg.
"I got a phone call, it was a 608 number," Eisenberg said. "So, I picked it up. It was UW police."
The officer asked Eisenberg if she had lost anything recently around Lake Mendota and at first, Eisenberg didn't know what he was talking about.
"And he's like 'Qe've got a phone here,'" Eisenberg said. "And then it clicked. And I was like, 'Oh, my God, from a year ago, my phone has been found.'"
Police returned the phone to her, fully-charged and in working condition. And although Eisenberg had already purchased a new phone, she says she's learned a valuable lesson.
"Take care of your belongings and your things well," Eisenberg said. "And don't lose hope because you know, it could still be out there."
Eisenberg thanks the divers for their help and for the often unnoticed work they do.
Evans says they'll continue to look for lost items in the lake and hopefully reunite a few more people with their things.
She reminds boaters to watch out for their red diving flags and keep a safe distance when they see one.