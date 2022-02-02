'I watched my son lose his mind': Mother is forgiving Monona man as he faces mental health commitment for sword attack

MADISON (WKOW) - A Monona man Wednesday was found responsible for felony first degree reckless injury after a sword attack on his mother, but not guilty due to mental disease or defect.
The plea agreement was approved by a judge after Sylvester Mohomes, Jr., 30, used two ninja-type swords to cut his mother, Pamela Mohomes repeatedly in September. "He made statements such as, 'I am God,' " the criminal complaint says.
"I watched my son lose his mind," Pamela Mohomes tells 27 News of her son's mental health decline since his teenage years.
A prosecutor said he will propose a twenty-year mental health commitment for Sylvester Mohomes, Jr. at a planned, April hearing.
During the Wednesday plea hearing, both Mohomes and his attorney said Mohomes understood taking responsibility for the serious felony crime and the potential commitment to come.
Mohomes' father, Sylvester Mohomes, Sr. disputes that. "He still thinks he's going free," the father says.
The younger Mohomes bought the swords days before attack, explaining he felt there was family friction. His mother uses a wheel chair and was badly hurt in the attack. "Multiple cuts and stab wounds around her body," the complaint states. Mohomes says he considered buying a gun initially before settling on the swords.
Pamela Mohomes maintains her son shares the challenges of many others with mental disease - going untreated too often.
"When they come and ask for help they don't give it to them until they do something wrong," the mother tells 27 News.
Pamela Mohomes avoids reliving the attack, but says she can separate her trauma from Sylvester, Jr.
"No matter what he did to me, I knew that wasn't my son," she tells 27 News
After the attack on his mother, Mohomes, Jr. led investigators to the spot where he'd discarded the swords.
The length of Mohomes, Jr.'s possible mental health commitment roughly mirrors the consequences for the crime criminally in terms of detention.