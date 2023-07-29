'I will always be Ukrainian': Bar and grill owner brings a 'touch' of home to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Ukrainian refugee wanted to bring Madison a "touch" of her home country.
Kateryna Temchenko moved to the Madison area in March after fleeing her war-torn home country of Ukraine.
"We are Ukrainians. That's what we know; that's what we love," Temchenko said. "That's what we would like to share with people."
Temchenko said almost immediately after moving to Wisconsin, work began on her bar and grill, "Touch of Ukraine". She said it was a whirlwind, but she's happy to have a piece of home right here in Madison.
"What we're hoping for is people to like our food and our atmosphere because... it's a place we call home, and I hope people will sense that," Temchenko said.
The Touch of Ukraine menu has a few Wisconsin staples, like cheese curds, but Temchenko said she wanted to bring Ukrainian traditions with her. So, the menu is made up of famous Ukrainian foods like varenyky, pelmeni, and meat mlyntsi.
Temchenko said if she and the rest of the Touch of Ukraine staff do their job, customers will taste fresh Ukrainian food made with love and learn a little something along the way.
"I [will] always be Ukrainian in my heart and my soul," Temchenko said. "So, to have a piece of home here is very important to me."
Temchenko said she wants to give back through her business. Touch of Ukraine has a roster of charities it works with, and she said, of course, they're supporting Ukraine any way they can.