'I will be speaking my truth': Woman defends fugitive Madison attorney

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman who says she's the fiancée of a fugitive Madison attorney told 27 News that authorities were wrong to criminally charge him and portray her as a victim.

Weeks ago, an arrest warrant was issued for Jair Alvarez, 34, after he was criminally charged with several crimes. One of the felony counts against him is recklessly endangering the safety of Emily Loux of Madison.

In a criminal complaint, Loux is referred to as "Victim-2."

"I just think that's completely ridiculous," Loux told 27 News.

The complaint states Alvarez attacked his roommate Alec Hogoboom on June 10 and threatened him with a gun after Hogoboom tried to interrupt Alvarez's abuse of Loux.

Hogoboom told 27 News last month Alvarez said he would kill him if he revealed Alvarez had hit Loux.

"Jair was not a threat to me on that day in any way," Loux said.

In a phone conversation last month with Alvarez, Alvarez maintained to 27 News the accusations against him were false.

However, the complaint says Hogoboom had bruises consistent with being hit by a baseball bat. It also said after Hogoboom was able to leave the scene of the attack at a home on Hammersley Road, officers listened in to a call Hogoboom had with Alvarez.

The complaint states Alvarez urged Hogoboom not to talk to police.

Hogoboom also provided 27 News with the contents of a text message he received from Loux after the incident. In the text, Loux expressed fear Alvarez was going to kill her.

"That was taken out of context," Loux said. "I certainly never thought that Jair was going to kill me. It's a figure of speech. Couples argue but it was never about a threat to my life," Loux told 27 News.

Loux also denied Hogoboom's claim that he was aware of previous episodes of domestic abuse by Alvarez against Loux.

Loux said she provided a statement to Madison Police personnel. Though the criminal complaint against Alvarez identifies her as a victim, none of the information in the court record is attributed to her.

Loux said she's prepared to appear in court if Alvarez surrenders to authorities.

"I'll be there on behalf of Jair, although I do not agree with any of the things that have been said by the Madison Police Department," Loux told 27 News. "So if there is a trial or courtroom appearance, I will be speaking my truth."

A Madison Police spokesperson has yet to respond to a request for comment on the case.

Alvarez's case is being prosecuted by an assistant state attorney general. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Justice declined comment.

27 News is unaware of Alvarez's location. He's continued to practice law since being charged.

Loux was out of state when 27 News spoke with her, saying she was on vacation.