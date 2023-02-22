Ice storm in Rock County creates difficult travel conditions, closes businesses

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — An ice storm in Rock County Wednesday motivated many to stay off of icy, slippery roads as several businesses closed to safeguard employees.
The day-long pelting of rain and ice stretched from the county's northern border to the stateline.
Operations Director of the Janesville Public Works Department, Maggie Darr, said more than 30 trucks in the department's fleet were salting highway sections, main streets, secondary roads and bridge decks. Darr said the effort was equivalent to the response to a major snowstorm.
Darr said department personnel took the unusual step of putting chains on vehicle tires because of icy roadways.
A steady stream of plow trucks lined up at the Rock County Public Works property in Janesville to receive loads of salt and deploy to roadways in the county's jurisdiction.
At a Newville truck stop, semi-truck driver Merrick Sobocyznski unloaded donuts and packaged goods. He said his trip originated in the Chicago area and was supposed to finish south of Minneapolis in Eagan, Minnesota, but he was doubtful he'd make it that far.
"I only have 5,000 pounds [of cargo] so there's not enough traction," Sobocynski said. "And with this wind, the wind on an icy surface, it's pushing the trailer."
Rock County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Craig Strauss said traffic counts were down to 25% percent of normal. Strauss said deputies were responding to accidents and slide-offs but said there were no major roadway disruptions.
Randy Frye's Janesville factory workplace stopped operations Wednesday afternoon. The business was not alone in modifying work hours due to the weather— even Rock County's Public Works Department considered sending home office staff to spare them an uncertain evening commute.
"Second shift is the shift that sorts everything and then loads the trucks and then the truck drivers go out," Frye said. "So they don't want their truck drivers going out. They don't want us coming down and working for a shift and having to drive home."
Janesville and Beloit declared snow emergencies, prohibiting any street parking. Both cities made available designated parking lots at city locations, municipal golf courses and parks to help residents find places to put vehicles.