Iconic sunburst chairs leave for wintertime storage as Memorial Union Terrace closes for the season

MADISON (WKOW) — In addition to colorful leaves falling, another sign of fall has reached Madison.
On Monday, the Memorial Union Terrace began removing its iconic green, yellow and orange sunburst chairs — signaling its closure for the season.
"Removing the Terrace chairs every season is certainly a team wide event," said Shauna Breneman, Communications Director at the Wisconsin Union. "We have staff from all over the Wisconsin Union gathered together to remove the chairs and bring them to their wintertime storage destination. We also see lots of community members come down to watch their departure."
Although the Memorial Union Terrace is closing, activities, events and services will still be held at the Memorial Union and Union South buildings. These events include movie showings, live music, art activities and more.