Icy conditions lead to more emergency room visits

MADISON (WKOW) -- Icy weather sent dozens of people to the emergency rooms Tuesday.
UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof tells 27 News the icy sidewalks and roads lead to a lot of falls. When people brace themselves, it can actually do more harm than good.
"The thing we often see is when folks sense that they're falling, they tend to kind of stiffen up, they often put their hand out and attempt to catch themselves, and they land on that outstretched hand," Dr. Pothof said. "And they often can break those bones in the forearm."
A spokesperson for UW Health said at least 40 people were treated at University Hospital's ER for injuries related to the ice storm. Injuries included trauma from falls, arm and leg injuries and cuts.