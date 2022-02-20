Icy Conditions To Kick off Final Full Week of February

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After climbing into the 50s for the first time this year, wouldn't it make sense that we slip right back into Winter? Mother Nature has planned a winter storm for us where we'll see a rain/snow mix, breezy conditions, freezing rain and snow all before the middle of the week.
The same low that has brought up the warmth is going to be bringing back the cold and a wintry mess, to say the least, as we move into the start of the upcoming work week. Until then, clouds will be increasing throughout Sunday night with temperatures dropping by half - going from the 50s to the mid 20s.
Cloudy conditions will be sticking around throughout Monday. The morning commute will be dry but by the evening commute, mix precipitation will begin. This will start off as a rain/snow mix with freezing rain possible starting by the early overnight hours. The mix and ice will continue through most of the day on Tuesday.
Eventually, the mix and freezing precipitation will turn over to snow by the evening hours on Tuesday with minimal accumulations expected locally. Most will pick up between a half an inch to two inches, with higher amounts of snow found farther north while higher amounts of ice will be found farther south.
Plan for slick conditions on Tuesday. There is a winter weather advisory for nearly all of the forecast area starting Monday 5pm through Tuesday 6pm.