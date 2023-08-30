Idalia leaves behind a travel mess

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – Tropical Storm Idalia disrupted flights nationwide Wednesday.
Some travelers to and from Wisconsin had their flights canceled.
Sonia Torres and her husband made it safely to Milwaukee from Florida. They traveled from West Palm Beach to Atlanta, before finally landing in Wisconsin.
The couple told our Milwaukee affiliate that they’ve been through storms like this before.
“This is not the first time I've gone through a hurricane,” said Torres. “One time we went through it and it was 9 days without electricity, but we had good neighbors and everybody helped each other.”
As Idalia slams Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, Torres says she is thinking of everyone in harm's way.