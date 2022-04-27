Ideas for reducing food waste ahead of the summer grilling season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Grilling season is upon us and the 74th Alice in Dairyland stopped by the studio to talk about how we can have a more sustainable summer.
"I don’t like to let anything go to waste in my home, and our farmers feel the same way," said Julia Nunes Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin.
She said farmers work hard to use their resources and often feed cattle leftovers like spent grains from a brewery and distillers grains from an ethanol plant.
Nunes also talked about ways we can recycle our own food at home by using proper storage, freezing and repurposing leftovers.
For more information on reducing food waste or for recipe ideas, you can visit the Alice in Dairyland blog or social media page.