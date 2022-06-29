'If it looks sort of sketchy, it probably is sketchy': Officials encourage people to use best judgment before getting in Wisconsin's lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- When packing your beach bag and heading to the lake, officials encourage people to use their best judgment before getting in the water.
Eric Olson, Director at Extension Lakes at UW-Stevens Point, says you can usually use common sense in deciding whether or not to get in the lake.
"If you're looking at the water, you're like, oh, that doesn't look normal, it's got white and blue and green, it smells a little off, it smells like sulfur. Guess what, that's probably a water to avoid," Olson said.
He adds "if it looks sort of sketchy, it probably is sketchy."
Signs to look out for are described as "paint looking" -- as if someone spilled blue and green paint across the top of the lake.
Though you can use visual cues to tell whether the water is safe or not, James Tye of the Clean Lakes Alliance shares how checking the water quality of lakes in the Madison area is right at our fingertips.
"You can actually see all the system monitors and what they're reporting. Green means there might be more algae around there. Blue means it's clear like it is here today at Spring Harbor Beach, or gray means that has been monitored in the last seven days. So it's a really handy app," Tye said.
The app, Lake Forecast, shows which beaches are open, as well as the temperature of the water. It can be downloaded on all Apple and Android devices.
"You can go there, they do monitoring at least once a week. It's being updated all the time," Tye said. "But it's really a wonderful free resource for the community."
While you enjoy the beach, officials say to protect it too.
"There's a lot of things we're doing. It just takes a lot of time. But everybody can be part of the solution. And it's really about protecting our environment and protecting our personal health," Olson said.