'If our schools are saying they need us, we should step up': Workers and volunteers needed to help with MMSD lunches

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, significant concerns over lunches provided at the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) are circulating, and both workers and volunteers are needed to fill the gap.
Several days this school year, Caleb Sims says his daughter has come home hungry from Georgia O'Keefe Middle School hungry.
"For the last couple of weeks, the lunch has been a topic of conversation every day, and it hasn't been a good topic of conversation," Sims said.
Pictures of MMSD meals submitted anonymously show a hard boiled egg as a main dish for one meal, and a small slice of pizza as a main dish for another.
"The kids deserve better," Sims said.
Meantime, Chelsea Brown who has a daughter and two nieces at Huegel Elementary school says they have also been negatively impacted.
"When I pick them up, like immediately, they talk about how they're so hungry -- they're starving," Brown said.
Brown says the items listed on MMSD's menu do not compare to other district menus, and she doesn't understand why.
"They all have full menus with like Salisbury steak and mashed potatoes," Brown said. "I hope they get this resolved soon."
Both parents say they are fortunate to be able to pack their children lunches, and worry about the kids who rely on school lunch.
"A lot of people aren't able to or can't afford to," Brown said.
MMSD says they've struggled to provide staff-prepared lunch options, such as fresh salads and pastas, due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and national staffing shortages.
"Our district is putting every effort into addressing this challenge. As we know, satisfying, healthy meals are a crucial component of the school day," Tim LeMonds, Executive Director of Communication and Public Affairs for MMSD said.
After hearing about the troubles MMSD was facing, Dane County Boys & Girls Club President & CEO Michael Johnson, volunteered to help wherever he could.
"If our schools are saying they need us, we should step up," Johnson said. "I want to lead by example instead of just talking about the issue -- instead of trashing the administration."
Monona Grove Elementary School took Johnson up on his offer.
"I'll be there, you know, two or three hours a day working in the kitchen and distributing food to kids, helping to clean up, and hopefully in three to four weeks, they'll have some additional staff hired," Johnson said.
Johnson hopes to make the experience fun for kids. He also hopes it inspires others with even an hour of time to volunteer as well.
"I would encourage businesses, local nonprofits, government agencies to allow your workforce to come and support our schools right now who need need our help," Johnson said. " Nothing is more important than educating our young people. Nothing is more important than making sure that our kids have nutritious meals at schools."
MMSD is still looking for both volunteers and workers. You can volunteer and apply for a job online.
The community has also started a petition to raise the pay of food workers at MMSD in hopes of encouraging more people to apply.