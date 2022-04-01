If Speaker Vos is fined $1,000 per day, who actually pays? Probably the public

MADISON (WKOW) -- Speaker Robin Vos and his legal team have less than two weeks to provide records related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election or a good reason for why those records no longer exist.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found Vos in contempt of court Wednesday over his failure to produce records requested by liberal Washington, D.C.-based American Oversight.
Under the ruling, Vos was given 14 days to produce more records from the review being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. American Oversight has challenged that records Vos has provided to date are insufficient and Bailey-Rihn agreed.
If Vos does not produce the records or give a satisfactory explanation for why the records were deleted or are no longer available, both the speaker and the Assembly will each be fined $1,000 per day under Bailey-Rihn's order.
So who pays those fines should the court issue them? The nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, which often provides clarity on issues regarding state law for the legislature, said the public would pay the Assembly's fines but it's not clear with Vos.
"We can’t say [the public would pay] for certain with respect to the Speaker," Michael Gallagher, the bureau's assistant chief counsel, said Friday in an email. "One of the main factors courts have looked at in the past is whether the actions fall within the scope of the public official’s employment or duties."
Since Vos ordered the investigation in his capacity as speaker, that potentially puts taxpayers on the hook due to protections in place for officials under state law.
"The court's order does not state that [Vos] will be personally responsible for contempt charges if the purge conditions are not met," Gallagher wrote. "Also, in general, there are broad indemnification rights for officials facing civil litigation involving actions taken against them in their official capacity."
The issues over fines could all be moot as Vos still would have the ability to appeal Bailey-Rihn's ruling to a higher court.
Vos accused Bailey-Rihn of "making a name for herself" with the ruling when approached by a reporter from the The Racine Journal Times Wednesday night after a town hall meeting. Bailey-Rihn is retiring in July.
“It’s a liberal judge in Dane County trying to make us look bad," Vos told a reporter from the paper after a town hall meeting Wednesday night. "I don’t know about you, but when you have deleted emails, how do you get deleted emails back if they’re from Gmail? We already have an expert saying they can’t be done."
Gableman's review of the election is, at least in terms of court cases, now set to stretch into the summer. A Waukesha County Judge on Friday set a hearing on July 11 in a case where Gableman is trying to force the mayors of Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Racine to answer his questions.
Gableman, who's been under scrutiny over how he's used his $676,000 taxpayer-funded contract and hiring investigators with close ties to previous efforts to overturn the 2020 election, seeks to depose the mayors and some state elections officials at his rented office in Brookfield.
The mayors and elections officials have said they're willing to testify but only in a public setting.