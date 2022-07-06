'If you see something, say something': Local authorities ask for help in preventing mass shootings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett responded Wednesday to the attack on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, saying this could have happened anywhere.
"Monday is another painful reminder that mass shootings are far too common in our country," Chief Barnes said. "The Madison Police Department has long recognized this and has developed a series of response plans in case such a situation would take place here in our city."
With large gatherings scheduled for the rest of summer, police say they always plan ahead and "staff up" when needed.
"I want the Madison community to know that we are committed to providing a safe community through our planning, event staffing and event management, which includes our amazing special events team, as well as our SWAT team, who also responds concurrently while we do have special events here in the city of Madison," Chief Barnes said.
For Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the attack in Illinois "hits close to home."
"Thank goodness he didn't do anything here in Madison. But it could have happened," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. "And frankly, right now, we know that something like this could happen in any community in the United States of America and does happen on a weekly basis."
Law enforcement officers are preparing and working hard to protect the community, but say they can't do it alone. That's why they ask community members to get involved.
"This isn't just for adults, this is for children and teenagers on social media platforms," Sheriff Barrett said. "If you see something or read something that is concerning, please call 911 and let us know immediately so we can intervene."
Sheriff Barrett says too many guns are in the hands of people who should not have them, "We in America must confront head-on the epidemic of gun violence that threatens our lives each and every day."
He also says every agency in Dane County is working in a collaborative effort to make sure the community can enjoy themselves and feel safe while doing so.
"Elected officials and community members are working hard in a collaborative effort to ensure that you all can enjoy yourselves at parades at community events at school while you're at work and while you're in our community safely and we will not rest until everyone is safe and our streets are peaceful," Sheriff Barrett said.
Officials are working to reduce gun violence by offering a gun buyback. Barrett said the Sheriff's Office and MPD will host one on Saturday, August 13th at the Alliant Energy Center.
They encourage people to trade in unused, unwanted or unnecessary guns for gift cards to gasoline and groceries.