IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship gold-medal game planned for Monday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The best of the best in youth hockey are competing in Madison in the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship.
The gold-medal game is planned for Monday at 7:30 p.m. Canada and the United States will battle it out for the top spot at UW-Madison's LaBahn Arena.
Ahead of the game, the executive director of USA Hockey, Pat Kelleher stopped by the WKOW studio for a LIVE interview.
Kelleher talked about what it means to have the championship return after the pandemic, and why Madison makes a great host city.
