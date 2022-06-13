 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship gold-medal game planned for Monday night

  • Updated
IIHF Hockey Team USA

MADISON (WKOW) -- The best of the best in youth hockey are competing in Madison in the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship.

The gold-medal game is planned for Monday at 7:30 p.m. Canada and the United States will battle it out for the top spot at UW-Madison's LaBahn Arena.

Ahead of the game, the executive director of USA Hockey, Pat Kelleher stopped by the WKOW studio for a LIVE interview. 

Kelleher talked about what it means to have the championship return after the pandemic, and why Madison makes a great host city.

To learn more about the final game, click HERE

