Illegal firework sparks house fires in Racine on Fourth of July

RACINE, Wis (WKOW) - The Racine Fire Department responded to two house fires within 30 minutes of each other over the Fourth of July weekend. They say both of the fires were caused by fireworks.
The first fire started in a home near Kewaunee Street and Superior Street on the city's Northside. The second started two miles north on 6th Avenue.
Crews were able to put the flames out quickly. Officials tell our Milwaukee affiliate both fires were avoidable - even after the fireworks were lit.
"So the best thing to do in that scenario after you've fired off the fireworks is to get a bucket, preferably metal filled with water. Put the fireworks in there overnight," fire investigator David Nagl said.
Officials say the best thing to prevent these fires is to leave fireworks to trained professionals.