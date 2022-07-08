Illinois man arrested after high-speed chase in Brodhead, was in jail days earlier

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- An Illinois man was arrested after he would not pull over for a traffic stop days after being released from the Rock County Jail, according to the Brodhead Police Department.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Brodhead police tried to stop a silver Nissan pickup truck in the 400 block of 1st Street in Brodhead. The pickup was reportedly going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
A chase started, and police said the driver turned off his head and taillights.
Speeds reached more than 100 mph, and police stopped their pursuit at STH 11 and STH 213 in Orfordville due to the STH 11 being closed for a bridge replacement between Orfordville and Footville.
Police notified Rock County law enforcement of the pursuit, and City of Beloit Police called shortly thereafter to say they stopped the pickup in the area of Liberty Avenue and 6th Street.
Brodhead Police responded and took William J. Hoefle, 48, of Freeport, Illinois, into custody. The vehicle's passenger was cooperative and released.
Hoefle was cited for several traffic violations. He's also being referred to the Green County District Attorney’s Office for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.
Hoefle was released on July 1, 2022, from the Rock County Jail after posting a cash bond on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
Hoefle’s next court appearance in Rock County Circuit Court is on July 13.