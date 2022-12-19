Illinois man arrested after woman reports he trapped her in downtown Madison hotel room

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says an Illinois man is facing several charges after an incident at the Concourse Hotel.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to the hotel on W. Dayton Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Fryer reports a woman who lives out of state was in Madison visiting a man she "recently met on a social media dating app."
The woman told police the man blocked her from leaving the room and hit her, according to Fryer.
Fryer said the man, identified as 35-year-old Nathan Doering, called hotel security when the woman locked herself in the bathroom. The woman ran from the room once security came, and police were called.
Doering was arrested, and Fryer said he faces the following pending charges: false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.