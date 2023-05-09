Illinois man arrested for OWI after crashing into Platteville home

TOWNSHIP OF PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 62-year-old Illinois man was arrested for OWI after crashing into a Platteville home over the weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the office received a report of a crash Sunday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of 1500 County Road B.
The man was driving west on CTY B when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to Dreckman. The vehicle then went off the road, hit a mailbox then crashed into a home.
Dreckman said both the home and the vehicle were "significantly damaged."
The driver, identified as George Gorsline, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for operating while intoxicated - first offense.