Illinois man faces a dozen charges in Madison park threat

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Illinois man faces a dozen criminal charges after authorities said he threatened visitors with a gun at a park in Madison.

Terrell Smith, 36, was charged Friday with seven misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. His felony crimes include first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records state Smith was armed with a handgun and was harassing softball players and others who had returned to their cars at Elver Park Tuesday night. Records state Smith used the gun to bang on car windows. They said Smith fired the gun and was let into a car by the frightened occupants of the car.

A criminal complaint says Smith and the car's driver left the car together.

When police responded, they told Smith to stop and put up his hands. Authorities said Smith refused and kept walking, maintaining to the car's driver he was unstable and the driver was his support.

Smith was ultimately arrested without incident.

During a bail hearing Thursday, Smith told a court commissioner he was working as a healthcare aide and living with his clients on Madison's west side. Smith made reference to an "involuntary intoxication" as a factor in the park incident and said there was a misunderstanding. Smith said he harmed no one.

The commissioner set Smith's bail at $50,000. Smith's bail was reduced to $25,000 during a Friday court hearing.

Court records state after Smith was brought by officers to the Dane County Jail from Elver Park, jail deputies discovered he had fentanyl on his person.

Smith is barred from having a firearm as the result of an armed robbery conviction in Illinois.