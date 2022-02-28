Illinois man seriously injured in Dodge County snowmobile crash

HUSTISFORD (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "serious snowmobile crash with injuries."
According to a press release from Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the crash took place around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Schmidt said a snowmobile traveling south of Sinissippi Lake struck an embankment and ejected the rider into the back yard of a nearby home.
The rider, identified only as a 42-year-old man from Kenilworth, IL, was seriously injured and flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource