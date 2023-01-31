'I'm a little frightened': Many weigh in on end of Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Applications to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program will close at the end of January. The program has been a lifeline for countless Wisconsinites since its inception in 2021.
Local property manager Mattie Reese fears the end of the program will mean the end of a roof over some people's heads.
"I'm a little frightened," Reese said. "I'm afraid that there's going to be, you know, some homelessness going on over the next 30 days."
Reese said she plans to support her tenants to the best of her ability as they navigate this change.
"We're gonna have to lead people," Reese said. "We're gonna have to hold their hands."
Amber Duddy, executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, said the end of the program will also mean the end of other opportunities.
"If you have your housing taken care of, you can do other things like engage in higher education, engage more at your workplace. This is such a return on investment for our community," Duddy said.
In its almost two years of operation, the program paid out more than $500 million. That went toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. Duddy said this could serve as an example for future programs.
"The history of the rental assistance programs is going to make a really strong case for the importance of housing and the impact on people's real lives," Duddy said.
The program ends just a month before FoodShare benefits end and comes amid inflation.
Paulo Delgado, creator of the Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook page, sees the jarring impact rising costs have had on families almost every day through their posts. He worries this program ending will negatively impact them.
"Even before this, housing was on the radar and I think the pandemic and inflation and all these other things have made it worse," Delgado said.
Delgado hopes his Facebook page can continue to serve as a resource for people during this difficult time and encourages those who are able to help others.
"It doesn't even require money," Delgado said. "You can volunteer your time, you can do research on things, you can participate in community discussions."
As the program ends, a social services worker within local public schools, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 27 News she is actively preparing to increase her support for families already struggling.
"I primarily work with families who are in very, very low income -- many of which are recent immigrants, within the past year or two," she said. "Families have become accustomed to having the extra buffer room, and now they're gonna have to, you know, like, re figure other things out."
The silver lining in the program's closure is that several counties have their own rental assistance programs, including Dane, Brown, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
The cities of Madison and Milwaukee also have their own rental assistance programs.