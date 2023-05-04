'I'm always on edge': Victim of Madison restaurant robberies hopes for justice

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owner of a half-dozen Subway stores says he hopes there are consequences for the man authorities say broke into and robbed one of the Madison franchises five times.
Michael Pisano, 44, appeared in Dane County Court Thursday for a scheduled change of plea and sentencing. But a judge said a plea agreement between Pisano and prosecutors fell apart over Pisano being ineligible for a deferred prosecution with focus on drug treatment. The judge said Pisano's open felony case in another county and the possibility of a probation sentence there rules him out for the Dane County program.
Pisano is charged with eight felony burglaries. Authorities say Pisano broke into mainly Madison Subway stores from the fall of 2021 to early last year and robbed them.
Court records show Scott Cleaveland's Park Street restaurant was victimized five times.
"The physical damage is more than the monetary damage by far," Cleaveland said.
"The glasses; a thousand dollars per door (damaged)," Cleaveland said. "Getting someone to come and board it up."
"And you have customers coming in: 'What happened?'" Cleaveland said. "It's definitely damaging to the business."
If convicted, Cleaveland said Pisano should have consequences that reflect the property, financial and emotional damage.
"I'm always on edge," Cleaveland said. "I have six restaurants. Four of them are self-standing buildings. So every time I pull up in the morning or at night, I'm always looking around to see, 'Did someone break a window?' "
The deferred prosecution agreement would have spared Pisano jail and focused on treating his addiction to opiates.
While out on bail in the burglaries case, authorities said Pisano stole $160 from a man who collapsed from a stroke at the ATM of a Madison Kwik Trip store. He's charged with one misdemeanor count and several felony bail jumping counts in that separate case.
Pisano is in the monitoring, Dane County Pre-Trial Services program as part of his bail. The judge noted Thursday Pisano has had positive drug tests while in the program and warned him any future violation could lead to a warrant for his arrest.
Pisano is scheduled to return to court in June for what again is expected to be a change of plea and a sentencing.