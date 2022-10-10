'I'm completely horrified:' Gunfire from waters at city park draw complaints

MADISON (WKOW) - Gunfire from an apparent duck hunter on waters at a city of Madison conservation park drew complaints from lake homeowners and sparked an investigation by authorities.
Jaime Alvis lives on Waunona Way across Lake Monona from Olin-Turville Park. Alvis says she awoke Saturday morning to the sound of gunshots and used binoculars to watch the camouflaged hunter in a specialized raft fire-off rounds for up to two hours in water right near the park.
"I'm completely horrified," Alvis says. "I have used the park myself for walking, hiking. I think of families that could have been very surprised to come upon someone who was using a gun to hunt."
"There are people walking dogs, riding bikes, children," fellow Waunona Way resident Sara Gold says.
Gold says she's accustomed to hearing distant gunfire from approved duck hunting areas in October. But Gold says this was different.
"This was close," Gold says. "But it didn't sound like firearms like you might hear like a handgun. Definitely not a handgun, so it was puzzling and then completely concerning."
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson Joanne Haas says a local ordinance prohibits the discharging of firearms in the area of the city park.
Alvis says she hailed a passing fisherman to warn him of the shooting across the lake.
"The fisherman kind of thanked me for mentioning it so they wouldn't go there," Alvis says. "They were also kind of caught off-guard hearing the gun shots."
"My understanding is the city, the wardens and the county discussed and then determined jurisdiction," Haas says. "It would be a local ordinance prohibiting the discharge of firearms which would make this illegal. So, Dane County has the jurisdiction on this one," she says.
Dane County Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer says members of the office's Marine and Trail Enforcement Team (MATE) did not appear to be aware of the incident.
While Haas says county officials head up this probe, people who filed complaints told 27 News they've had contact with personnel both from the DNR and the Madison Police Department who are involved in the investigation.