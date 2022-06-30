'I'm elated to win such an overwhelming victory': Capitol square Starbucks unionizes

MADISON (WKOW) — Starbucks workers at the capitol square location in Madison have officially unionized, making them the first unionized Starbucks in the state's capital.
After demanding union recognition in late March 2022, the workers won their union bid 15 to 1. They elected the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United.
“I'm elated to win such an overwhelming victory for us by the Capitol, but I'm not surprised," said Lee Marfyak, a leader from the Capitol Square store, after the win. "I've seen what we can do on a farmer's market peak, banding together is something we do daily. I was proud to call us partners before, I'm even prouder to call us a union today.”