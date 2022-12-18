'I'm going to do whatever it takes for my son': Christopher Miller's family is still searching for him after going missing a month ago

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Monday will mark one month since 27-year-old Christopher Miller went missing after a traffic stop. Family members and loved ones are so determined to find him, they've taken matters into their own hands.
"It's 30 days, where's my son," Tammy James, Miller's mother, said. "I'm going to continue to look for my son. I want answers, I want to know what happened to him."
After putting together their own searches for nearly 30 days, Miller's loved ones have traced and re-traced any path near the I-39/90 exit at Avalon Road, where he was last seen.
Sunday was no different. Miller's mom, brother, fiancée and more made their way through wind and snow to try to find the answer to the only questions that's been on their mind since November.
"As a mother it's just painful. It's hard...my heart is just so broken [over] the fact that we don't know where my son is," James said.
Despite exhaustion and heartache, the people who love Chris Miller aren't giving up until he's found'
"If [I] happened to be up at six in the morning and I have to work the next day, I don't care," James said. "I'm gonna do whatever it takes for my son. I'm not giving up until my son is found."
James is determined to make sure they're exhausting all explanations doing these searches. As they brave the elements, walking through woods, creeks, mud and more Miller's family is determined to do the best job they can.
"We want to be more organized, and we want to do it right," James said. "When I say search, we search."
Miller's family are offering a $5,000 dollar reward for anyone who find him. His mom says it would be the perfect Christmas gift.
If you have any information, call 911.