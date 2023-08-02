'I'm going to go back': Sun Prairie pizza shop reopens after months of closures

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's been months since people in Sun Prairie have been able to order a pie from Anna's Pizzeria, but that all changed in June when the restaurant's owner reopened its doors. It comes after many ups and downs.

In February of 2021, a truck crashed into the side of the restaurant. The restaurant was closed for about 10 months as they worked to clean up and rebuild.

"It was a long time, [it] was a real headache and a pandemic was here. People were busy. Things have been skyrocketing. You know, so it took some real effort to get it back to the day we could turn the key," said owner Jeff Kohler.

Kohler was out of town when the crash happened. He tells 27 News videos and pictures looked like an explosion happened.

"We have 12-inch concrete block, and blocks were all over the place," he said. "We got a crew to clean up the mess and boarded up there. We made a decision what we're going to do, you know, for the future."

Then shortly after, Kohler closed the restaurant again. That time, he said was because of his son's death.

He said pizza making has always been part of the family. So, he knew he would want to get back to the kitchen.

"I just woke up one day and said, 'I'm going to go back,'" Kohler said. "It's time to pay the bills, and gas, electric and water and taxes and everything keeps coming. I got nothing better to do, so I'll open up."

It didn't take long until he had to unplug the phones. He can only make so many pizzas.

"It just becomes overwhelming and it's hard to judge. You know, how long something's going to take. We had customers standing here and waiting and the phone ringing and okay, it's kind of got to slow up a little bit," Kohler said.

But now, the support from the community is keeping the line and Kohler busy.