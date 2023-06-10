'I'm going to miss him a lot': Remembering Juan Jose Lopez

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many are remembering a beloved member of Madison's Latino community. Juan Jose Lopez was a mentor, advocate and proud Chicano who fought for the Latino community.
"I'm going to miss him a lot," Maria Garcia said. "I already started missing him. We're going to lose our hero."
Lopez was an instrumental advocate and mentor for Latinos in Madison. He served on countless boards, worked with schools and was one of the founding members of the Latino Chamber of Commerce.
"It was a beautiful thing to experience," Javier Acevedo said. "Just to see him in action, to see him in meetings, to see him involved in politics. To see how candid he was and unapologetic."
Acevedo considered Lopez to be his mentor, saying Lopez saw the potential in him before he saw it himself.
"He always motivated me to do more, to push myself," Acevedo said. "To continue learning and seek mentors like himself that would get me ready and on a path to success and leadership."
Lopez is remembered as a fearless advocate, willing to fight for underserved communities at any table.
"If he felt like there was an injustice or an inequity, he would talk about that," Christian Albouras said. "He talked about it very eloquently and very effectively. [He] spoke truth to power many times."
"He always made it known, especially to Governor Evers, to be like, 'Hey, where are the Latinos in the positions of cabinet and leadership,'" Nicole Sandoval said. "[He would say,] 'you talk about supporting our community, but put your money where your mouth is.'"
One of the biggest parts of his advocacy was acting as mentor. Multiple people at his service Saturday credit his dedication to their growth as the reason they are who they are today.
"Sometimes we feel like we have to be placed in the shadows," Sandoval said. "But I think if one thing Juan Jose did was to be able to empower us to speak our mind and be upfront with what our community needs. So, we want to continue to do that for him."
Others say while Lopez was smart, fierce and outspoken he also had a softer side, taking many in and treating them like family.
"My parents worked second shift at a job and so he was always there when we needed him," Silvia Gomez Desoriano said.
Desoriano has known Lopez since she was a teenager.
"He's the one that taught me how to drive, helped me get into the Upward Bound program," Desoriano said. "[He] just has been in my life, and then my brothers' lives, for a very long time."
By 5 o'clock Saturday, a line of people waiting to pay their respects filled the lobby of Gunderson Funeral Home in Fitchburg. It's clear Juan Jose Lopez will be missed in Madison.