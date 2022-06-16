'I'm honestly still a little shell shocked': Theater staff, moviegoers react to massive Madison Police response

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some theater staff and moviegoers who were inside Marcus Point Cinema when police officers stormed the theater in search of several car theft suspects say the experience was tense.
"I'm honestly still a little shell shocked it even happened," said theater staff member Devan Buckeridge.
Buckeridge was working a shift at the theater's concessions when he said two officers ran "almost full speed" past him.
"Some had riot shields," Buckeridge said.
Buckeridge says workers received active shooter training just last week.
"The main focus point of the training was to get out if you can safely," he said.
Buckeridge and a dozen other workers were directed into the theater kitchen at the onset of the police response and told to stay in the locked facility and shelter in place. He said during that time they could hear a specially-trained police dog outside the kitchen and in other movie spaces. Buckeridge said his manager escorted workers out of the theater 30 minutes after they initially took shelter.
Randi Johnson Hanson of McFarland was at the theater with a friend and about to enter a film's screening when she spotted officers with high-powered rifles. She said there was initial confusion. Johnson Hanson said she strategized next steps.
"Okay, if we need to duck and cover there's this alcove here, or there's this short distance we can run, jog to the left, get out of the way," Johnson Hanson said. "I was literally making an escape plan.
Johnson Hanson said officers eventually told the several dozen moviegoers in the lobby to evacuate to the theater's parking lot. She said the evacuees told arriving moviegoers to stay away from the theater.
Johnson Hanson said she saw what turned out to be a stolen sedan overturned at a Beltline Highway exit as she traveled to Marcus Point Cinema. She said she pressed a plain clothes officer in the parking lot about the cause for the significant police response.
"Did that flipped over car we saw on the way in here perhaps have anything to do with this?" she asked. "He said it had everything to do with this."
Johnson Hanson said she's prepared to return to the theater, although initially during Wednesday's visit her thoughts immediately went to a deadly, 2012 movie theater shooting in Colorado.
Buckeridge said he'll be at his evening movie theater shift Friday. Both Buckeridge and Johnson Hanson praised the swiftness of the police response.
Buckeridge said what played out still seems surreal. "It was a movie within a movie."