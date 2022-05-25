'I'm in Uvalde right now': Texas Governor Abbott provides an update on the Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE (WKOW) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Wednesday to provide an update on Tuesday's Robb Elementary School shooting where 21 people died.
Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter, was reportedly a high school drop-out with no criminal history, though his juvenile record is still being investigated, according to Gov. Abbott.
He also said that there seems to be no history of Ramos having issues with mental health.
The Shooting at Robb Elementary School
Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw provided more information on the preliminary investigation into the shooting.
He said that Ramos lived with his 66-year-old grandmother and shot her in the face, leaving with her car, when she went to contact the police. She was alive but in critical condition late Tuesday evening, according to Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Ramos then crashed her car and took a backpack and an assault rifle, a Daniel Defense AR15, to the elementary school.
He went to the west side of the campus and attempted to enter through a back door, where he was met by an school resource officer (SRO). The SRO engaged and attempted to stop Ramos, but Ramos managed to enter the school. There was no gunfire at this time.
Once in the school, Ramos went down two hallways and entered a classroom, one that was adjoined to a neighboring one.
"That's when the carnage began," McCraw said.
Upon arriving, law enforcement immediately breached the classroom, engaging and subsequently killing Ramos.
Three officers were shot but are expected to survive.
"No meaningful forewarning"
Director McCraw said that in their initial findings, there was "no meaningful forewarning of the crime."
Ramos had purchased the two AR15-style rifles earlier in May. He bought the first on May 17, the day after he turned 18 and bought the second one May 20, three days later and four days before the shooting.
According to McCraw, Ramos posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot his grandmother around 11:00 a.m. local time, about 30 minutes before going to the school.
He then posted that he had shot his grandmother, and then less than 15 minutes before going to the school, that he was "going to shoot an elementary school."
McCraw said that they haven't found a motive or catalyst yet, and that the investigation is ongoing as they interview people who had been in contact with Ramos.
Despite saying that this incident would have been challenging to prevent based on what they've learned thus far, McCraw did say that professional law enforcement -- "And we are professionals" -- measures itself by the crime it prevents.
"..and we failed, but we saved kids too. We are looking to improve," he said.
He reiterated that they are still investigating and looking for clues on how they could have prevented this.
A greater need for mental health intervention
Gov. Abbott said that prior to the conference, he and other officials agreed that this incident is a result of a "mental health problem."
"We have a mental health illness in this community," Gov. Abbott said, continuing by saying that the community needs more support.
Phelan Dade, the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said that there will be a "long and robust" discussion about mental health in the state and especially in rural communities.
Abbott said that they will be working to improve mental health support availability.
When asked about gun laws, Abbot said that they weren't "real" solutions.
As evidence, he pointed to the rampant gun violence in major metropolitan centers like New York, California and notably, Chicago. He said that these places have gun laws, but shootings still frequently happen.
"People who think maybe we can implement tough gun laws, and we can solve it -- Chicago, New York and LA disprove that thesis. Chicago teaches you that what you are talking about isn't a real solution," Abbott said.
He then pointed to the fact that 18-year-olds have been able to purchase 'long guns' in Texas for 60 years, and that this is the first time "this has happened."
"Why hasn't this happened before?" Abbott said. "Why is it happening now?"
He said that he doesn't have all the answers, but he does know that the status of mental health has changed and that "we need to do a better job with mental health."
"We as a government need to find a way to target that mental health challenge and do something about it."
He also said that Texas government has spent more than $100 million to help schools get the tools they need to protect themselves, such as by educating staff on strategies like school hardening as well as passing a number of laws in 2019.
Abbott: "My heart, my body, my brain are in Uvalde right now."
A common sentiment throughout the press conference was a need to support the community.
Robb Elementary School superintendent Hal Harrell said that he was appreciative of the support he and his teachers have received after the attack. He lamented the loss of life of the two teachers who had taught there for many years and were precious souls, and especially on the loss of the children before what was supposed to be the best time of year for them: summer.
"These kids loved being at school," he said.
Gov. Abbott said that one of his key focuses going forward is to provide mental health support for the Uvalde community, saying that he will make sure they get all the help they need for as long as they need it.
"Whenever there is a traumatic or shocking event, there is a need for mental health help," Abbott said.
"There will be plenty of time to discuss and analyze what happened," Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said, "but we need to help and support these families. It's not a partisan and political issue."
This statement came after an Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke confronted Abbott at the press conference and was seen out by officers.
He then called for unity in the American people to support and offer compassion to the people of Uvalde and called for a return to God, saying that without it, these situations will "only get worse."
When Gov. Abbott was asked about his future plans, he said that even though he was living moment to moment, he is "in Uvalde right now."