'I'm not going to be railroaded': GOP election investigator held in contempt

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man appointed by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election has been held in contempt of court.
Michael Gableman was ordered to testify in a lawsuit that accuses the former State Supreme Court justice of deleting and withholding records from his election probe.
Despite not wanting to, Gableman took the witness stand during a Friday hearing and refused to answer any questions. Instead, he accused Judge Frank Remington of advocating for Democrats.
"You don't have the right to act as an advocate for one party over the other," Gableman told the judge. "I want personal counsel if you are putting jail on the table. I want an attorney to represent me personally. I will not answer anymore questions."
The judge asked Gableman to let him finish speaking, to which Gableman replied,"If you let me finish."
"I see you have a jail officer here, you want to put me in jail, Judge Remington? I'm not going to be railroaded," Gableman added.
Judge Remington held Gableman in contempt following how his office responded to open records requests. He found Gableman's team failed to properly store all records from the review
The judge did not immediately announce a penalty, but said he would provide that in a written decision.
Gableman has issued two interim reports, both facing bipartisan criticism.
Gableman was hired a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, under pressure from former President Donald Trump to investigate his loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. Vos has put Gableman's work on hold pending the outcome of two other lawsuits challenging Gableman's ability to interview elected officials.