'I'm out in the woods watching you': Threats and vandalism target a Wisconsin Dells family

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells family is desperately searching for answers following a string of threats.
One family member told 27 News the person responsible for making the threats has even gone as far as damaging their family members' gravesites.
Rows and rows of headstones sit in the Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery, most of which stand upright and undisturbed.
However, two headstones have been flipped on their backs, both seemingly kicked or pushed over.
"Certainly we know they are targeting a family member. There have been threatening notes left and even so far as writing on the window," Tammy Stowers-Tonn said.
The headstones belong to Stowers' brother and his wife who had two kids together. Stowers said the person who damaged the headstones seems to be targeting one of the kids of the deceased couple. Stowers said the same person has sent them threatening notes and even showed up at the family home to leave them there.
She told 27 News this isn't the first time this has happened to them. Stowers said in June of 2015 the same exact thing happened at the cemetery. The case was investigated, but the suspect wasn't located.
"What I'd love is if there was a finger print or something on that paper or on these stones or footprints," she explained.
Stowers said the not knowing who or why is the hardest part.
"They are really targeting something pretty personal, and it breaks my heart for the kids to have to go through this," she said. "And it really starts over that whole grief process again."
The family is pleading for help and is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible.
If you know anything, you can contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (608) 742-4166 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at (800) 293-8477.
Stowers said this will be the second time the headstones will need to be repaired. If you'd like to help the family you can message Stowers on Facebook @ Tammy Stowers-Tonn.