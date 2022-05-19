"I'm probably.. I'm not alone": Beloit students learn about mental health

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit students spent a full day dedicated to mental health and learning to cope with struggles.
Staff at Turner Middle School organized Mental Health Day of Action, where students learned of different resources and heard from speakers on the topic.
Sixth grader Nevin Quinn said she sometimes struggles with mental health issues.
"The lady that gave a speech this morning said 1 in 3 people experience mental health issues," she said. "And if there's over seven billion people in the world then I'm not alone."
Students Ryan Herd and Anniah Amosa agreed.
"To be successful in life you have to have a healthy mindset," Herd said.
"Everybody needs to be able to talk to somebody," Amosa added. "It don't matter if it's somebody at school or at home."
District nurse Erin Bown worked with other staff to organize the day. She said they wanted to use yoga, coloring and games to show students healthy outlets.
"Part of today was being able to take it from the actual awareness of mental health issues to actually putting an action to it," Bown said.
Bown also said the pandemic shed a large light on mental health issues among kids and teens.
"I think in the last couple years it's been eye opening, especially to me here as the nurse, how hard it's been on our students," she said. "They go from being very social creatures to not being able to see any of their friends."
Near the end of the day, several students and staff told WKOW about the message they took home with them.
"It's better to let people know how you feel because it could build up to bad things," 8th grader Namari Hanson said.
"It's okay to not be okay," Kris Baker, Literacy Interventionist said. "You need to learn how to get help so it doesn't become a bigger issue."
"There's so many different kinds and there's so many different reasons people could have mental health issues," Quinn said. "You just have to be respectful of everybody."