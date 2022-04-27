'I'm still in shock': Mother of Janesville shooting victim's kids looks back on his life

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The mother of two of the Janesville shooting victim's children spoke with 27 News Wednesday on the death of the kids' father.
Tori Gjertson had two kids with the man who was shot and killed in a workplace shooting at Precision Drawn Metals Tuesday afternoon.
"I am just — I've been struggling to find words," Gjertson said. "I'm still in shock."
She was just putting her kids to bed when she got a text from a friend saying that their father had been shot and killed.
"It's hard to be alone with the kids and have that information come to you," Gjertson said. "Like what do you do?"
Police say the suspect in the shooting claimed the victim had bullied him at work. Although Gjertson and other friends say they don't believe it.
"He was, you know, a hard worker, and would just like to get the job done," Gjertson said. "And I don't believe there was any bullying involved here."
While Gjertson and the victim had been separated for a few months, she's now facing a lifetime alone with two kids.
"My kids, have to grow up and not know their dad," Gjertson said. "And for what? What is the reason really? It just doesn't make any sense."