'I'm trying to get to the hospital, my arm and shoulder are going numb': Fitchburg shooting victim's harrowing 911 call

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 911 call details a Fitchburg shooting victim's fright and deteriorating condition as he drove himself to a Madison hospital after being shot.

"They could be chasing me, I don't know," the victim, 35, told a 911 dispatcher about the suspected shooter and an accomplice. "I'm trying to get to the hospital, my arm and shoulder are going numb."

The suspected shooter, Darious Stewart, 29, was charged last month with felony reckless injury and other crimes, with bail set at $100,000. Stewart is scheduled to appear in Dane County Court again Thursday.

Court records show the victim was shot Nov. 27 in the parking lot of a Fitchburg apartment complex on High Ridge Trail. Records state a car was also hit by gunfire and apartment residents endangered.

Authorities Stewart was a passenger in a car when he opened fire at the victim, after Stewart and the victim argued over a debt.

A 911 dispatcher expressed disbelief when she realized the mode of the victim's escape.

"You're driving right now?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yeah, because the dude who shot me, there's two of them in the white car, a white, four door Chrysler," the victim said. "I don't know if they're following me or not."

Court records state the victim was bleeding as he drove toward St. Mary's Hospital.

It's not clear why the victim drove to St. Mary's, although it is approximately the closest hospital to the shooting location.

During the 911 call, the victim said they were nearly shot in the head.

The call lasts just over four minutes and cuts off before it's verified the victim reached the hospital. Court records show the victim survived after treatment for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Fitchburg Police officials continue to look for the suspect vehicle.