'I'm unusual, I did live through this experience': Madison senior describes beating outside Culver's

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison senior citizen says he feels fortunate to have survived an unprovoked beating outside a Culver's restaurant last month, as he vows to not let the trauma stop him from an active, daily life.
"I'm unusual, I did live through this experience," Tim Sloan, 78, tells 27 News of being attacked Aug. 28 at the restaurant location at 2012 West Beltline Highway.
Samuel Turner, 58, is charged with felony physical abuse of an elderly person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Turner is free on a signature bond with bail conditions including no contact with Sloan, and no presence at the Culver's restaurant.
Authorities say Turner was blocking the entrance to the restaurant parking lot prior to the attack. Sloan tells 27 News Turner was panhandling and Sloan told him to get out of the road. Sloan then pulled into a handicapped parking stall adjacent to Culver's.
A criminal complaint against Turner states he punched Sloan several more times. Sloan has no recall of the additional flurry of punches. Police officials say surveillance video captured the attack. "He did grab me, hold me so that he could continue this, while I was unconscious."
The former consulting engineer tells 27 News he was able to get help inside Culver's as his attacker vanished. Sloan says he was treated for eight hours at Veterans Administration Hospital. "There was some soreness, did have bleeding from the ear," Sloan says.
"He attacked me like a professional (fighter)," Sloan tells 27 News. "He was extremely determined in what he did. That is very dangerous."
27 News has been unable to reach Turner's attorney. Turner is scheduled to appear in Dane County Court next month for a hearing to determine if there's sufficient evidence for him to be required to face trial.
Sloan says he chose not to view the video of the beating as he tries to continue the physical and emotional recovery from the incident.
"Learning to live with it," Sloan tells 27 News. "I don't have any qualms about driving into Culver's, getting ice cream."