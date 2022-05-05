Immersive Van Gogh experience comes to Madison in November

MADISON (WKOW) — An exciting and much anticipated immersive experience is coming to Madison this fall.
Lighthouse Immersive announced Thursday that Immersive Van Gogh opens in Madison on November 24 at the Greenway Station Shopping Center on Deming Way.
The show runs through January 8, 2023, and tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.
"Arts and culture is vital to the economy of each market that Lighthouse Immersive productions call home, and we are thrilled to bring that magic to Madison, a diverse community of professionals, students, artists and families,” said Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "The innovative design of the experience enchants and activates the imagination to explore beyond the walls of the space.”
Lighthouse Immersive says the traveling exhibition lets audiences "step inside" the post-Impressionist work of Vincent van Gogh and each experience is custom to the venue. With the help of projectors, visitors are surrounded by art from head-to-toe.
Find out more information at the Immersive van Gogh website.