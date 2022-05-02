Immigrant rights activists renew call for drivers licenses, in-state tuition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators carrying out a second "day without immigrants" rally in Wisconsin crowded the State Capitol Monday, focusing on two issues in particular.
Following a May Day march Sunday in Milwaukee, a decidedly young crowd marched outside the Capitol building before filling the rotunda. The demonstration, organized by Voces de la Frontera, called on Republicans to support drivers licenses and in-state college tuition for undocumented immigrants.
One of the featured speakers was Keydi Osorio, a UW-Madison senior who told the crowd her family arrived from Honduras when she was five-years-old. After growing up in Kenosha, Osorio said she was dismayed to learn that she was unable to receive in-state tuition nor could she get federal student aid because she didn't have a Social Security number.
"We're expected to pay more money for a university education in the state of Wisconsin than someone we might have grown up with or sat next to in high school for four years because we're immigrants," Osorio said.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke on behalf of Gov. Tony Evers's administration. In both 2019 and 2021, Evers wrote budgets that includes drivers licenses for people who entered the U.S. illegally as well as eligibility for in-state tuition.
Both times, the Republican-controlled legislature stripped out the provision as it rewrote the budget. Supporters of the ideas said the state could benefit economically if migrants were able to legally drive because they would then feel comfortable applying for jobs that involved driving.
Barnes said it was also wiser to allow migrant residents to undergo the formal testing involved with getting a drivers license.
"By giving immigrants access to drivers licenses, we are making our roads safer," Barnes said. "We also eliminate the fear of working parents being separated from their children just because they have to go to work."
Last week's Marquette Law School poll underscored the partisan divide over what should happen to undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.
83 percent of Democrats said they believed those who came illegally should be allowed to stay with a path to citizenship provided. 47 percent of Republicans supported a path to citizenship while 28 percent favored deporting the migrants. Only two percent of Democrats said they supported deportation.
Prior to 2007, undocumented migrants could get a drivers license. The law changed following the implantation of the federal REAL ID Act.
The rally at the Capitol capped two days of demonstrations in support of expanding immigrants' rights. A march on Sunday in Milwaukee stopped at the office of Senator Ron Johnson.
Despite the stop at Johnson's office, organizers said they were also targeting the administration of President Joe Biden over their belief that Biden has broken a campaign promise to reform the nation's legal immigration policies.