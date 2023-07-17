Improving air quality and cooler today

Download the 27StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - One final smoke plume is exiting the region this morning, ushering in much better air quality.
A cold front moved through to end the weekend with a couple of storms, sweeping the air clean to start the week. Temperatures will be a little lower getting to the mid 70s this afternoon. Coolest conditions of the forecast are tonight in the mid 50s with low 80s on the way Tuesday afternoon.
We'll jump to the mid 80s Wednesday ahead of another weather system that could cause storms to return by Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures stay in the low 80s the rest of the forecast with another chance for storms Saturday night and Sunday.