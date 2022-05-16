In Business Expo and Conference to return with focus on creating connections

MADISON (WKOW) -- The In Business Expo and Conference is coming back to the Alliant Energy Center on Wednesday.
The event in Madison is meant to give people the chance to network and connect, something In Business Publisher Jon Konarske said has been difficult during the pandemic.
"It's really vitally important right now for the business community to come back together in an in-person environment and make those in-person connections again," he said. "We've done them virtually and that's great, it's gotten us by the last two years, but there's really nothing like connecting in person."
There will be several educational opportunities that focus on remote work and getting the most of virtual meetings.
You can go to the event on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free and you can center the expo for free if you mention the word "CONNECT" at the door.