In effort to maintain blood supply, ImpactLife doubles promotional deal for donors

MADISON (WKOW) — With fewer people expected to donate blood during Thanksgiving week, ImpactLife has a special offer for those who can donate. 

An ImpactLife spokesperson said the organization expects to collect 800 fewer donations this week, which they say "will certainly put a strain on the blood supply."

Typically, they collect 3,600 donations each week to maintain a five-day supply of blood. Right now, they expect to collect 2,800 this week. 

In order to combat the expected impact on regional blood supply, ImpactLife is doubling the value of its "Good Giving" promotion. Through this promotion, anyone who donates blood through Nov. 27 gets a voucher for a $20 electronic gift card or an equivalent donation to Feeding America. 

Find more information on the Good Giving promotion at ImpactLife's website. 

