In one of Wisconsin's most evenly split communities, voters seek specifics and resist labels

RIO (WKOW) -- At any given time, there's a good chance you'll find both Republicans and Democrats shopping inside Mark's Market, a small grocery store on the main drag in this small Columbia County village.
That's because, when it comes to elections, Rio is about as tight as the quarter slot on a gumball machine inside the store. In 2020, former President Donald Trump won the village by two votes over President Joe Biden, 307 to 305.
It's emblematic of something becoming increasingly rare in Wisconsin: a purple county. More than 33,000 voters cast ballots in Columbia County in 2020, and Trump carried the county by just 517 votes.
Mark Watters, who's owned the grocery store since 1988, and started working there in 1979, said he's not surprised the community is becoming more evenly split as younger families seek more affordable real estate outside of Madison.
"Our housing has changed," Watters said. "A lot of people from the cities are coming this way. They're just far enough away from Madison, Sun Prairie."
Watters said, as a voter, his biggest issue was ensuring an even playing field for small businesses. He worried, especially amid a 40-year-high inflation, many shoppers are going to big box stores, which can more easily offer lower prices because they're buying products in bulk.
"Because [bigger stores] take 100 cases and I take 50, they get a better deal," Watters said. "Shouldn't it be fair? I think that is what's wrong with our whole country."
Watters also listed more funding for schools, so the Rio district wouldn't have to rely on a referendum, as it did in April, 2019, and 2016. He said he also believed there was excessive spending in government that should be under closer scrutiny.
"How much money is spent on all the facades to make the on and off ramp look great?" he said. "'Welcome to Madison,' Well, OK, but yet, somebody's going homeless."
Others in the store, like Shawntel Sandstrom, were hesitant to state which issues they priorities. In many cases, a voter's top priorities are a window into their political allegiance.
This month's Marquette Law Poll found the top three issues where Republican voters said they're very concerned are inflation, illegal immigration and crime. Among Democrats, the top three issues are abortion rights, gun violence and public schools.
Public schools, inflation and gun violence were the issues that came up most frequently with independent voters.
Sandstrom, who owns a small flower shop in nearby Poynette, said she didn't want to risk alienating customers. She added the issues she cares about most have led her to for both Democrats and Republicans in the past.
"My husband and I have a son that's in the Navy, and so, that's important to me," she said. "I'm a small business owner, so the economy and jobs and such, that's important to me. And then also, as a woman, there are some of those things that are important to me too."
Kevin Pribbenow said he's also voted for both Democrats and Republicans. He said his experiences as a union laborer and a small business owner caused him to adopt a mix of progressive and conservative stances on various issues.
"I get along with both sides because I've been there, and this is why I want the candidates to tell the truth," Pribbenow said.
Pribbenow said his biggest demand of candidates was to specify what they want to achieve and how they'd do it, as opposed to attacking their opponent.
"Don't just sit there and say, 'well he did this,'" Pribbenow said.
Watters said, over time, he's developed a sense of where different neighbors fall on the political spectrum. For the most part, though, he said the conversations stray away from politics.
"I don't think there's a whole lot of political flurry going on out there every day," Watters said. "We all know where we stand, but we get along and we can work together."