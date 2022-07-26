In-person absentee voting begins for Wisconsin's August primary

MADISON (WKOW) — Absentee voting for Wisconsin's Partisan Primary starts Tuesday, July 26, and there will be no unsupervised ballot drop boxes.
This comes after the State Supreme Court ruled those drop boxes are illegal and you can only turn in your ballot.
Your in-person absentee voting location is based on where you live and what your municipal clerk's office offers.
When you go, you need to bring a photo ID and if you want to register or update your registration, bring a proof of residence too.
To learn where you should go, visit mvote.wi.gov