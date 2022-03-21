 Skip to main content
In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday in Madison

  • Updated
ELECTION

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who live in Madison can begin casting in-person absentee ballots Tuesday, March 22 for the April 5 spring election. 

In order to vote absentee in-person, you need to bring an acceptable photo ID for voting in Wisconsin. If you're voting for the first time or updating your registration because of a move or name change, you will also need to bring proof of residence. 

In-person absentee voting will take place at the following locations: 

City Clerk's Office

210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Room 103

10:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & April 2*

Warner Park Community Recreation Center

1625 Northport Dr.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*

Alicia Ashman Library

733 N. High Point Rd.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*

Goodman South Madison Library

2222 S. Park St.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*

Hawthorne Library

2707 E. Washington Ave.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*

Meadowridge Library

5726 Raymond Rd.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*

Pinney Library

516 Cottage Grove Rd.

11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*

East Madison Community Center

8 Straubel Ct.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Tuesday – Friday, Mar. 22 – 25

Madison College - Truax Campus

1701 Wright St.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

Madison College - Goodman South Campus

2429 Perry St.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

Edgewood College

1000 Edgewood College Dr.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1

UW-Madison Memorial Union

800 Langdon St.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

UW-Madison Union South

1308 W. Dayton St.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1

*No voter registration on Saturday, Apr. 2, per state law.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot in the mail can bring their completed ballots to one of these in-person absentee voting locations during voting hours.

All absentee ballots will be brought to the Clerk's Office in a sealed, tamper-evident bag at the end of every voting shift. 