In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who live in Madison can begin casting in-person absentee ballots Tuesday, March 22 for the April 5 spring election.
In order to vote absentee in-person, you need to bring an acceptable photo ID for voting in Wisconsin. If you're voting for the first time or updating your registration because of a move or name change, you will also need to bring proof of residence.
In-person absentee voting will take place at the following locations:
City Clerk's Office
210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Room 103
10:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & April 2*
Warner Park Community Recreation Center
1625 Northport Dr.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*
Alicia Ashman Library
733 N. High Point Rd.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*
Goodman South Madison Library
2222 S. Park St.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*
Hawthorne Library
2707 E. Washington Ave.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*
Meadowridge Library
5726 Raymond Rd.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*
Pinney Library
516 Cottage Grove Rd.
11:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday - Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturday, Mar. 26 & Apr. 2*
East Madison Community Center
8 Straubel Ct.
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Tuesday – Friday, Mar. 22 – 25
Madison College - Truax Campus
1701 Wright St.
11:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1
Madison College - Goodman South Campus
2429 Perry St.
11:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1
Edgewood College
1000 Edgewood College Dr.
11:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 28 – Apr. 1
UW-Madison Memorial Union
800 Langdon St.
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
UW-Madison Union South
1308 W. Dayton St.
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday, Mar. 22 – Apr. 1
*No voter registration on Saturday, Apr. 2, per state law.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot in the mail can bring their completed ballots to one of these in-person absentee voting locations during voting hours.
All absentee ballots will be brought to the Clerk's Office in a sealed, tamper-evident bag at the end of every voting shift.