In-person absentee voting begins with new rules in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- John Martin said he stared at the instructions as he and his wife filled out their absentee certificate envelopes. They wanted to make sure their ballots would be counted, amid changes to absentee voting laws in Wisconsin.
In-person absentee voting began across the state Tuesday. The Martins dropped off their ballots at the Madison Municipal Building, which was one of 32 locations across the capital city where voters could either cast a ballot or drop off completed ballots they'd already requested.
"First off, it was convenient for us to do it. We live right downtown here," Martin said. "Secondly, and probably more importantly, peace of mind and comfort in knowing I got my ballot in. I don't wanna say I absolutely don't trust the mail, but I wanted to make sure, so here we are."
Court rulings earlier this year have changed the way Wisconsin voters can return absentee ballots. A state supreme court ruling determined drop boxes are illegal, with the only exception being supervised boxes inside a clerk's office.
Voters can only return their own ballots in-person to their clerk, or place them in the mail. A federal court ruled the state must make exceptions for voters with disabilities.
Meanwhile, the legislature's joint rules committee struck down guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission allowing clerks to fill in or correct witness address information.
A Waukesha County judge later ruled it was illegal for clerks to fill in witness address details, a practice known as 'ballot curing.'
There are currently two open lawsuits in Dane County asking the courts to clarify what constitutes a complete address.
Madison Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick said, this year, the city is asking absentee voters to make sure their witnesses include their street number, street name, municipality, state and zip code.
Verbick said it was to ensure no ballots could be challenged after the election and tossed out in a subsequent lawsuit.
"Because we don't know what court ruling's gonna occur, if that's gonna say now we need a state and zip code to be a complete address," Verbick said. "So, rather than having to go back to the voter and say, 'sorry, we need this information before your ballot can be counted,' we're asking for a full address with state and zip code included, so we can ensure that the votes are gonna be counted."
Martin said those concerns led to him staring at the instructions at home before he and his wife, Linda, filled out each other's witness sections.
"The directions sat on the table right in front of us," Martin said. "And read them again even though we've been through this process before, and yeah, we followed them the way they're supposed to be."
Verbick said those concerns could lead to more absentee voters arriving in-person, where the witness address section is already filled in by the clerk's office.
"We've had a lot of voters who may have hesitancy towards putting the ballot in the mailbox," Verbick said. "Then they've been waiting for these in-person absentee voting locations to start so they can bring their ballot here to be counted."
As of Tuesday, Verbick said Madison had issued 35,292 absentee ballots. For the November 2020 election, the city mailed out 99,982 absentee ballots.
By 2pm Tuesday afternoon, the clerk's office said more than 1,000 people had shown up to cast an in-person absentee ballot.
While Madison has more than 30 in-person locations, many smaller communities are confined to in-person absentee voting at the clerk's office. Those communities might also offer fewer hours of voting before election day, so officials recommend checking your city or village's website, or calling your municipal clerk to confirm your community's in-person absentee hours.